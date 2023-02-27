Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $15.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

NYSE:CNK opened at $13.27 on Monday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.25.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 1,054.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

