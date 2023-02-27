Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,485,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.00 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $239.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.