Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 760 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,380 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,696,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $118.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $109.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

