Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 560 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $169.14 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.29 and a 200-day moving average of $169.69.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

