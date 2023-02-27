Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 4,492 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a market cap of $273.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.