Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,520 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 186.4% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,265 shares of company stock worth $7,169,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

