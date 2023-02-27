Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.24 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.68.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

