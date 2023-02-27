Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $997,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its position in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

