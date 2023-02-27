Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.35 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $19.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

