Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Shares of MA stock opened at $353.12 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.56. The company has a market cap of $336.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

