Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

