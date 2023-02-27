Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.