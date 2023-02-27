CIBC Increases Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PLZ.UN traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.84. 10,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.33. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.10. The stock has a market cap of C$492.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

