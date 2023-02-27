CIBC Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$64.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BOWFF traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

