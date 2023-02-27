CI Investments Inc. Sells 36,949 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,120,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,949 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $127,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

