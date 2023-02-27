CI Investments Inc. Sells 12,429 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $91,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

COST stock opened at $492.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.10 and a 200-day moving average of $498.09.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.