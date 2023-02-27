CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 21,709 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $104,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

MCD opened at $264.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

