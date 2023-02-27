CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,039,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,271 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.52% of VICI Properties worth $150,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter.

VICI opened at $33.52 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

