CI Investments Inc. Has $98.16 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,735 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.35% of CoStar Group worth $98,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after buying an additional 526,669 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after buying an additional 131,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after buying an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.73 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

