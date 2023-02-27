CI Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of Entergy worth $68,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

ETR stock opened at $107.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

