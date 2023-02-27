China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 1.9 %

CGA opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.73. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 37.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

