China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Up 1.9 %
CGA opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.73. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 37.35%.
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
