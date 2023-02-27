Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,227 shares of company stock worth $4,685,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $151.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

