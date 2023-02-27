Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total transaction of $29,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total value of $9,297,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,311.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,774 shares of company stock valued at $205,121,729. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.42.

TDG opened at $741.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $686.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $768.63.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.