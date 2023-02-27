Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,280 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of InvenTrust Properties worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.2052 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.49%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

