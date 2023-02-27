Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in American Assets Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after acquiring an additional 214,301 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

American Assets Trust stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.34%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

