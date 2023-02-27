Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $17.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Sempra by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $155.28 on Monday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.17 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average of $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

