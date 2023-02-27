Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dover worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Dover by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $148.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.49 and its 200 day moving average is $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $162.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.