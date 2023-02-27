Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 45,329 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,329 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,404,000 after purchasing an additional 815,188 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,481,000 after purchasing an additional 692,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -185.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

