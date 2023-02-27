Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,319 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $233.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.96 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

