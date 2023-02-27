Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Up 2.6 %

Chesapeake Financial Shares stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

