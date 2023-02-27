Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $219.81 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $308.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

