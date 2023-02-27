Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRLGet Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $219.81 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $308.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.