Chai Trust Co. LLC Acquires 22,895 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 11.3% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $200.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.98. The stock has a market cap of $275.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

