Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,793 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 111,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $15.05 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

