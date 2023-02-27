Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,854 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $163.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $217.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

