Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,393,447 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393,447 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $31,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,224,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,974 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

HST stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.