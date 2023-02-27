Centersquare Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 274,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

