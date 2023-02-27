Centersquare Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 274,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %
HR stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.76.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
