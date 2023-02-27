Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,074,541 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Medical Properties Trust worth $127,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

