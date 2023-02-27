Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,645,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,835 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $39,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.68 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on FCPT. Evercore ISI lowered Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.