Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $89.71 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,005,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,518 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $89,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,810,000 after purchasing an additional 822,744 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI opened at $33.49 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

