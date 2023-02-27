Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $318.76 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,935,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,890 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up 3.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Ventas worth $318,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 461,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26,379.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 120.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 137,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 75,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ventas by 12.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 366,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Ventas Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Articles

