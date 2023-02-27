Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 89,589 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,165,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,589 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for about 1.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $164,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 136.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

