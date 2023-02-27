Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 333,441 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,584,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 333,441 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.90% of RPT Realty worth $57,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RPT opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. RPT Realty has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $911.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.