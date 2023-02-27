Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 110,802 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,811,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,802 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 6.12% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $73,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AKR opened at $14.58 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

