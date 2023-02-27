Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.08.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 4.7 %

TSE:CG traded up C$0.39 on Monday, hitting C$8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 364,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.96.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

