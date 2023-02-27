Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.94.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

