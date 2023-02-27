Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $43.43 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.43 million and approximately $601,433.78 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.29 or 0.00422122 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,778.63 or 0.28532667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,442,299 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

