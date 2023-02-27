Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.24 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004248 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.24 million and approximately $484,627.11 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,478,689 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

