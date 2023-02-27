Celestica’s (CLS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NYSE:CLS opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.07. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

