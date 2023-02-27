CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $88.62 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $88.62 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00042727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031375 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022754 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00219178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,789.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10940639 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,516,661.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

