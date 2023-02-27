CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.60

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 245344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $512.34 million, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.